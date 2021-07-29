July 29, 2021

  • 82°

Jones earns Gold Award

By Staff Report

Published 3:41 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

Naomi Jones received her Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouts, Sunday, July 25. For her project, she created a Junior Ranger booklet for Twin Lakes State Park highlighting the history of the park and the surrounding Gallion State Forest. Naomi is a member of Troop 64, and the daughter of Dennis and Patty Jones of Pamplin. From left are: Patty Jones, Chief Ranger of Visitor Experience Breanna Doll, Naomi Jones and Dennis Jones.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections