Jones earns Gold Award

Naomi Jones received her Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouts, Sunday, July 25. For her project, she created a Junior Ranger booklet for Twin Lakes State Park highlighting the history of the park and the surrounding Gallion State Forest. Naomi is a member of Troop 64, and the daughter of Dennis and Patty Jones of Pamplin. From left are: Patty Jones, Chief Ranger of Visitor Experience Breanna Doll, Naomi Jones and Dennis Jones.