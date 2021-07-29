Help applying for rent relief is available

Tenants and landlords in central, southside and western tidewater Virginia who need help applying for the Virginia Rent Relief Program now have a toll-free number to call to receive that help: (866) 995-5595.

Virginia Legal Aid Society operates the toll-free line. VLAS, like other legal aid societies in the state, has hired people dedicated to guiding applicants through the process. The workers are similar to state navigators who help people enroll in insurance through the Affordable Care Act. When fully staffed, VLAS will have seven people, including two who speak Spanish, to help people apply to the Virginia Rent Relief Program (RRP).

The toll-free assistance arrives as a July 31 expiration date approaches on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s moratorium on evictions of tenants for falling behind on rent payments. The moratorium was intended to protect the public’s health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virginia RRP is designed to support housing stability during the coronavirus pandemic. The RRP provides financial assistance for rent payments for eligible households, including rent payments past due since April 1, 2020, and future rent of up to three months. Tenants and landlords can apply directly.

Anyone interested can see if they are eligible and receive useful help at our online interactive guided app bit.ly/VaRentRelief or by calling our Rent Relief number, (866) 995-5595.