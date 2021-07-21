Betty Ruth Kretowicz Wood, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, wife of Steven M. Wood, passed away Thursday, July 15. Betty Ruth was born Aug. 21, 1958 in Rice, the daughter of Walter Kretowicz and Ruth Anderson Morrissette Kretowicz.

She graduated from Nottoway County High School and started a career at First Virginia Bank for the next 23 years. She retired from banking but continued to work for many years afterwards.

She is survived by her husband, Steve; two children, daughter, Jennifer Fitts (Chay) of Farmville; son, Joseph Wood (Dani) of Myrtle Beach; two grandchildren, Joshua “Logan” and Addison Tobias; step-children and their families; brother, John Kretowicz; niece, Michelle Motley and her “BFF” Brenda Owen. She is loved by many and will be missed.

Memorial service will be held July 27, at Puckett Funeral Home, at 7p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to Betty Ruth memorial Fund at Citizens Bank & Trust Company.

