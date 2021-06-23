Tigers announces cross country recruiting class

Hampden-Sydney College’s cross country and distance track head coach Matt Griswold has announced his incoming recruiting class that totals four newcomers to the program.

The group includes first-year student-athletes from Virginia, Arizona, Kentucky and North Carolina set to join the Tigers beginning with the 2021 fall campaign.

“This is a tremendous group of young men, and I am really looking forward to seeing them compete for us,” Griswold said.

The complete list of incoming cross country recruits is listed below, alphabetically, along with their respective hometowns and high schools.

• Carson Mann – Matthews, North Carolina-Weddington High School

• Kade Minton – Wytheville-George Wythe High School

• Cole Renfrow – Bowling Green, Kentucky-Bowling Green High School

• Sandy Vietor – Phoenix, Arizona-Chaparral High School