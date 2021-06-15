Three local students named to CCU dean’s list

Coastal Carolina University recently named 2,121 undergraduate students to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

Students who make the dean’s list have achieved a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester. Among those students are:

Jenna Lawhorne, an early childhood education major from Dillwyn.

Timothy Mitten, a graphic design major from Cumberland.

Kaitlyn Morgan, an intelligence and national security studies major from Rice.

Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, located just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

CCU offers baccalaureate degrees in 95 major fields of study. Among the University’s graduate-level programs are 27 master’s degrees, two educational specialist degrees, and the doctorates in education and in marine science: coastal and marine systems science. CCU boasts a growing array of internship, research and international opportunities for students, as well as numerous online programs through Coastal Online.