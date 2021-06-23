June 25, 2021

Scholarship winners announced

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Tyler Harris from Prince Edward County was a recipient of the Lindy Hamlett Education Scholarship from the Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District.

The scholarships provide financial support to college students showing a strong desire to major in, a course curriculum related to natural resource conservation and/ or environmental studies.

