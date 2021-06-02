Rasoul is choice for lieutenant governor

To The Editor:

In less than 20 days, Virginia’s Democratic voters will select a candidate for lieutenant governor in the June 8 primary.

Having contributed more than 40 collective years of public service, we see this race as a rare opportunity for voters to elect someone with experience unifying people across diverse backgrounds and geographies, a person who can contribute meaningfully to restoring trust in government.

Del. Sam Rasoul has represented Roanoke in the General Assembly for the last eight years, and he is our choice for lieutenant governor. His record is dominated by a fierce dedication to putting people above special interests — and not just those who live in his district.

We live west of the Blue Ridge and have a natural interest in having our region represented in the highest councils of state government. If elected, Sam would be the only official elected statewide who lives west of Richmond, giving voice to a rural culture sometimes overlooked.

But our support for Sam is not primarily based on geography. His history in public office offers the promise of rebuilding trust with a public that views government skeptically.

Delegates aren’t expected to assist people outside of their districts. But Sam launched “Democratic Promise,” a program where volunteers call their fellow Virginians and ask if they need help. Those folks are connected directly with the appropriate government services. More than 1,000 people received assistance this year through the project, which Sam took statewide in January.

It’s an excellent example of Sam’s ability to craft creative solutions that cut through bureaucracy and make a real difference in people’s lives.

We’ve never had a greater need for a leader who can build goodwill and trust. Sam Rasoul offers that promise. We urge our fellow Democrats to choose him in the June 8 primary.

Rick Boucher

Damascus

(Former U.S. Rep. Rick Boucher represented Virginia’s 9th Congressional District from 1983 to 2011.)