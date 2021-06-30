Paul John Wilck Jr., 84 of Rockwall, Texas, passed away at home on June 27. Paul was born Oct. 14, 1936, in Farmville, to parents, Paul Wilck and Helen Christensen Wilck. He was a graduate of Farmville High School and attended Wilmington College in North Carolina where he studied civil engineering.

Paul served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1962. He was assigned to Special Troops overseas and served as a Construction Draftsman while stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. Paul enjoyed short excursions to other countries while in Europe and always sent post cards and pictures to family and friends back home. Following his Army service, Paul moved to Texas and married Norma Prater on Dec. 22, 1963.

Paul worked as a land surveyor for many years and was a letter carrier for nearly 30 years. Paul moved his family to Rockwall in 1980, and lived there until the time of his death. Paul loved to travel with his wife taking road trips, going to casinos and spending time with his children and grandchildren. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Paul enjoyed visiting his hometown and school friends in Farmville. Paul loved nature and the outdoors. After retirement, Paul enjoyed feeding the many ducks, birds, rabbits and fish on his property and getting together with his retired post office friends for lunch.

He is preceded in death by his father, Paul Wilck; mother, Helen Christensen Wilck; and son, John “David” Wilck.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Norma Prater Wilck; sister, Barbara Mann of Mesquite, Texas; brother, Jim Wilck of Farmville; daughter, Lisa Wilck Palomba of Rockwall, Texas; grandson, Daniel Palomba of Josephine, Texas; granddaughters, Caroline and Alyssa Palomba of Rockwall, Texas and great-granddaughters, Addison and Elaina.

Funeral services will be held 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, at Reflections at Rest Haven Funeral Home-Rockwall Location. A reception will be held after the funeral service. A gathering of family and friends will take place before the funeral beginning at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, plant a tree, hang a bird feeder or donate to the charity of your choice.