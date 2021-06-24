Missing juvenile safely located

A missing Cumberland County juvenile was safely located during a traffic stop on River Road Wednesday, June 23.

According to Cumberland County Sheriff Darrell Hodges, the juvenile, a 16-year-old female, was considered a runaway and had been missing for approximately 24 hours before deputies spotted her in a vehicle in Farmville at 8:03 p.m. Wednesday.

As the vehicle made its way onto River Road in Cumberland, deputies performed a traffic stop.

The juvenile was safely returned to her family with no incident.