Midtown Mailboxes cuts the ribbon

By Staff Report

Published 11:39 am Thursday, June 24, 2021

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Midtown Maiboxes Thursday, June 17. From left are: Devon Reed-Rivera, Andrew Stanley, Chanda Giles, Renee Conwell, Alisa Banton, Matt Bright, Beth Campbell, Larry Loveless, Anne Tyler Paulek, Melissa Webb, Collette Porter, Jen Vanvliet, Laura Oertel and Yvonne Williams.

