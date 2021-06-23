Local students named to dean’s list
The following local residents were recently named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2021 semester.
Jamie Carkenord, Autumn Holman and Grace Rust of Farmville all qualified for the dean’s list.
In order to achieve dean’s list status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.
William & Mary is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.
