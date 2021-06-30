LETTER – Thanks to those who helped

To the Editor

During the COVID-19 pandemic, I want to thank Prince Edward County, New Life Church, Cumberland Middle School and so many other people I didn’t know that showed up at my door step with food, face masks, hand sanitizers, etc.

They also helped so many other people, the people that called on me and other seniors who were confined in their homes during those stressful times. I know that there’s still some good, true Christians out there to take their time to help other people that are in a need regardless of who they are or where they live. Just a phone call means a lot.

I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart. May God continue to bless each and every one of you and give each one of you the strength to carry on.

Sallie Ward

Farmville