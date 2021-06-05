LETTER – Ruff offers no solutions

To the Editor:

I have been provoked by State Senator Frank Ruff’s editorial on June 2.

He states that the president’s tax plan will hurt the economy. He supports the rich and does not approve of any tax hikes.

There are many similarities to the pandemic and the great depression of the 1930s. Many people were out of work. The problem was worldwide and none of the nations could agree on what to do. Nations blamed each nation for the depression. The rich were protected by politicians. People would say if the poor were helped, they would lose the incentive to work.

Senator Ruff is disturbed that the ACP pipeline was stopped. I guess he does not believe in global warming. Does he have a PHD in climatology?

Why can’t our elected officials work together for the good of all? Wouldn’t the truth, whatever that might be, help him and everyone else.

He offers no solutions to our big problems.

Marie Flowers

Buckingham County