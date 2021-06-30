Kody Lee Webb, 26 of Pamplin, passed away on June 25. He was born on Dec. 16, 1994 to David L. and Emma Bateman Webb. He is remembered as a jokester with a contagious laugh. He loved Christmas and birthdays. He loved his brothers and sisters and teased them constantly but was very protective of them. Kody was kind and compassionate and was loved by everyone he met. He enjoyed fishing, camping and being outdoors. When Kody was a baby, his dad began taking Kody on hikes. At the beginning, his dad would put Kody in a backpack. Soon they were hiking together.

Kody played lacrosse, football and soccer and graduated from Prince Edward High School. In his youth, he was active in Boy Scout and his church.

He met and dated his wife, Tiffany Hunter, daughter of Terry and Allison Hunter, while they were in High School. After graduation, Kody moved to Utah and lived with his grandparents for about a year. He decided to return to Virginia. After eight years of dating and Tiffany graduating college with a teaching degree, they were married on Sept. 21, 2019.

He worked at Walmart as a stocker, a Correctional Officer, was a heating A/C apprentice and worked for a roofing company.

He is survived by his wife, Tiffany Hunter Webb; his parents, David and Emma Webb; eight brothers and sisters, Kora L. Webb, Karalynn L. Webb, Kolorado L. Webb, Kireland L. Webb, Kammon L. Webb, Kowen L. Webb, Kanyon L. Webb and Katiemarie L. Webb; a niece, Amara L. Webb: grandparents; Richard and Sandra Webb, Gail Reed and Michael and Lillian Bateman; his father and mother in law, Terry and Allison Hunter; Tiffany’s grandparents, Donald and Diane Gilliam and Allen and Lucy Hunter; brother in law and sister in law, Adam and Devon Hunter; niece, Davina K.; nephew, Allen B. Hunter and many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 2, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home, 115 Covington Rd, Farmville, VA. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 1, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.