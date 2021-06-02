Good urged to support Alzheimer’s legislation

To the Editor:

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including 150,000 in Virginia and their 349,000 caregivers. As an Alzheimer’s advocate, it is my honor to represent them. As a caregiver of my husband, I understand firsthand the impact this disease has on families across America. The 2021 Alzheimer’s Impact Movement Advocacy Forum was recently held virtually. I, along with a few others, spoke with Congressman (Bob) Good’s legislative assistant. I spoke about the importance of cosponsoring the bipartisan Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Act (S. 56/H.R. 1474) which would expand training and support services for families and caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s. Our group further discussed various other legislation and about the importance of additional funding for research.

Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in encouraging Congressman Good to invest in policies that address the critical national public-health challenge that Alzheimer’s poses.

To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alzimpact.org.

Patricia Berkeley

Ambassador for 5th District of Virginia Alzheimer’s Association

Keysville