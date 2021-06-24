Freshening up the mural
Monty Montgomery, a 1998 Longwood graduate, is back in town this week doing some maintenance work on the three panels in the parking lot of the Farmers Market. Montgomery, who currently lives in Charlottesville, said Wednesday’s weather was much different from the blazing hot 110-degree weather he endured when initially painting the murals on the brick surface in July of 2014. (Photo by Roger Watson)
