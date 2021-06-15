Fire, EMS workers eligible for Worker’s Comp

Volunteer fire and EMS workers in Cumberland County are now eligible for workers’ compensation coverage.

During a Tuesday, June 8, Cumberland Board of Supervisors meeting, board members passed a resolution authorizing volunteer members of the county’s fire departments and rescue squads to be entitled to coverage provided under the Workers’ Compensation Act of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

During the meeting, County Administrator Don Unmussig noted officials had discovered during budget discussion that only one volunteer fire service in the county was carrying workers’ compensation coverage on its members.

“The county has to ensure that every volunteer entering a burning house in this county is covered,” he stated.

The resolution passed unanimously.