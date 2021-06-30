Farmville man charged with manufacturing meth

A Farmville man has been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine after the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Piedmont Regional Narcotics and Gang Task Force recovered the illegal narcotic from his residence Monday, June 28.

Randall Murray Hawthorne, 65, has been charged and is currently being held without bond at the Piedmont Regional Jail.

The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office initially responded Monday to a call for service at a residence on Lindy Hamlett Court. During the course of their investigation at that location, deputies discovered evidence of the manufacturing of methamphetamine. The deputies requested the assistance of the Piedmont Regional Narcotics and Gang Task Force, which rendered safe and disposed of a clandestine lab recovered near the residence.