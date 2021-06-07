Farmville experiencing major water service disruptions

Town of Farmville residents are experiencing major water service disruptions this morning.

A Facebook post from Mayor David Whitus said public works officials were out all night searching for a water main break.

“Be prepared to be without water much of the day,” Whitus’ post said.

The issue appears to be affecting most people connected to the water system.

The town has advised residents to be careful about draining hot water tanks to avoid damaging the heating elements inside the tank.

Town Hall has been closed for the day due to the lack of water.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.