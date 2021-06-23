Auditions announced by Waterworks Players

The Waterworks Players will present “The Complete History of America (abridged),” a comedy that portrays 600 years of history in 6,000 seconds. From Washington to Watergate, this production is a 90-minute rollercoaster ride through American history.

Auditions will be held at the Waterworks Theater June 29 and 30 at 6 p.m. A cast of three, can be all male, female, or some combination thereof is needed. There will also be cold readings from the script. The show runs for 90 minutes without intermission. Production dates are July 30, 31 and August 6, 7.

For more information or to volunteer, contact the Waterworks Players at (434) 392-3452 or info@waterworks.farmville.net.