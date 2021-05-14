Wise wins Grand Champion

Tanner Wise, of Poplar View Farm LLC and an 11th grader at Buckingham County High School, competed at the Piedmont Area Junior Livestock Show Saturday, April 24, at the Blackstone Livestock Market showing two market lambs and one ewe lamb. Wise won Grand Champion and first place in market lamb, reserve champion and second place in ewe lamb, third place in market lamb (for his second market lamb) and third place in the Senior Showmanship Class. Tanner currently serves as treasurer of the Buckingham 4-H Livestock Club where he has been showing livestock for eight years. Tanner Wise (right) shows his Grand Champion market lamb and his Reserve Champion ewe along with his father, David Wise. Tanner is the son of David and Sherri Wise of the Willis Mountain area of Buckingham County.