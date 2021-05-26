Virtual conference for women vets planned

Women veterans from across the commonwealth and throughout the nation are invited to participate in the 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit, Wednesday and Thursday, June 23 and June 24.

Hosted by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) in collaboration with the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) and other partners, the theme of this eighth annual Summit is, “Empowered, Bold with a Purpose: Finding Clarity Beyond Crisis.”

Last year, there were more than 1,200 online viewers and more than 800 participated in this unique, innovative and interactive summit aimed at improving the lives of Virginia’s more than 108,000 women veterans.

There is no charge to attend and participate in the 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit. Pre-registration is required and is now open online at https://host.regform.com/virginiawomenveteranssummit/.

The virtual program kicks off at 9 a.m. on June 23 and concludes mid-afternoon on June 24. Included are a variety of presentations and panel discussions on topics of interest to women veterans such as career strategies, entrepreneurship, financial stewardship, personal health and wellness and more. Summit speakers and panelists include career coaches, professional business leaders and motivational speakers.

“Virginia is home to the largest percentage per population of women military veterans of any state in America — more than 108,000. This number grows each year as more women veterans transition from active duty to civilian life,” Virginia Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Kathleen Jabs said. “This 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit is a great example of how the commonwealth serves as a leader in recognizing the challenges women veterans face and the many opportunities available to them. As a women veteran, I am pleased to be part of this outstanding program.”