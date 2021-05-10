Vaccine approval sought for ages 12-15

The state’s daily COVID-19 case numbers are continuing to trend downward as local health officials prepare for the expected authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for use in the 12- to 15-year-old range.

Monday, May 10, Acting Piedmont Health District Director Dr. Sulola Adekoya said coronavirus cases in the health district were seemingly remaining stable with slight fluctuations across each county.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) on Monday was reporting 19 new cases over the last seven days for Prince Edward County, bringing the county’s cumulative total of cases since the start of the pandemic to 2,145.

Buckingham on Monday was up 10 cases for a total of 2,219.

Cumberland County experienced 13 new cases in the past week for a total of 486 cases of the virus.

Charlotte County was up 14 cases for a total of 858, and Lunenburg County had risen two cases for a total of 763.

The state’s COVID-19 cases continued to trend downward this week. On Monday, May 10, the state’s daily average of coronavirus cases reached just 336, down from 611 a week prior. The state has not seen a lower daily average in case numbers since 11 months ago.

On Monday, Virginia’s seven-day moving average of cases was at 723, down from last week’s average of 999.

Adekoya acknowledged Monday officials are excited that more than 30% of adults in the health district have been vaccinated, adding many of the area’s college students recently received their second dose of the vaccine.

According to the VDH, the percentage of people in each county who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is as follows:

Prince Edward – 32.6%

Buckingham – 37.9%

Cumberland – 34.9%

Charlotte – 36.6%

Lunenburg – 36.7%

Adekoya said Monday Piedmont health officials are hoping for and expecting the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will soon approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds.

She added while a common concern among citizens is the fact that COVID-19 vaccines like Pfizer are currently only approved for emergency use authorization, Pfizer is also currently applying for full licensure from the FDA. Officials expect the approval of the license will come soon.

The Piedmont Health District, she added, holds a Pfizer clinic each Wednesday in Farmville.