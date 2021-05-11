Two Buckingham pitchers combine for no-hitter

Two Buckingham pitchers combined for a five-inning no-hitter Tuesday to defeat Cumberland 12-0.

Rocco Raynor pitched the first three innings with five strikeouts and a walk. Cameron Newton came in to pitch the last two innings. He struck out three batters.

The Knights put the game out of reach early with 11 runs in the first inning. Braedyn Schaeffer was 3 for 3 at the plate with three runs and two RBI. Raynor was also 3 for 3 at the dish with two runs and three RBI. Justin Gunter was 1 for 1 with a run scored and two walks.

After scoring 11 runs in the first, Cumberland was able to keep the Knights off the scoreboard except for a lone run on the bottom of the third.

The win was the fifth straight to begin the season for Buckingham. The Knights will travel to Randolph-Henry for a conference matchup Wednesday, May 12 at 6 p.m.