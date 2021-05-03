Tigers complete regular season with split

Senior captain Nick Grohowski had three hits and one RBI, and freshman Lucas Burnette had two hits and one RBI, to lead Hampden-Sydney College to a 4-3 win in game one at No. 15 Shenandoah University for a split of an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball doubleheader.

Trenton Tiller earned the pitching win in the opening game upset victory by the visiting Tigers (17-12, 12-10 ODAC) against the host and nationally-ranked Hornets (25-8, 17-5 ODAC), who won 5-3 in game two.

In game one, H-SC scored four runs on 12 hits with two errors scoring two runs in the fourth, along with one run each in the fifth and sixth. SU scored three runs on nine hits with two errors scoring one run each in the fourth, sixth and eighth.

In the fourth, Burnette walked to open the at-bat and later crossed the plate on an error when Ryan Boyce provided a sacrifice bunt. Ryan Clawson, who had reached base courtesy of another error, scored on an RBI single by Grohowski.

In the fift,h Ethan Badinreached base via a wild pitch after striking out and later scored on another RBI single, this time from Clawson. In the sixth, Tillman Butler was hit by a pitch and crossed the plate with what proved to be the winning run on an RBI single by Burnette. Freshman Trent Jones also collected two hits in the opener for the Tigers.

Tiller (3-3) started and pitched the first six innings, scattering six hits and two runs, both earned, with three strikeouts and one walk. Owen Tappy tossed a scoreless inning, yielding no hits with one strikeout and no walks. Ryan Portes pitched an inning, allowing two hits and one run, earned, with one strikeout and no walks. Junior Nic Graziano tossed the final scoreless inning for his first collegiate save, allowing one hit with one strikeout and one walk.

In game two, H-SC scored three runs on five hits with no errors scoring all three runs in the seventh. SU scored five runs on nine hits with no errors scoring two runs in the first, two runs in the third and three runs in the sixth.

In the seventh, Clawson walked to open the at-bat and later scored on an RBI single by Grohowski. Boyce, who had reached on an infield single, also crossed the plate-courtesy of a sacrifice fly RBI off the right field line in foul territory by Butler. Grohowski also scored when Jones provided a sacrifice bunt during the at-bat. Max Lipscomb added two hits in the nightcap for the Tigers.

Sophomore Justin Woodall started and pitched the first 5.2 innings, allowing eight hits and five runs, all earned, with seven strikeouts and no walks. Junior Kieran Conway tossed one-third of a scoreless inning, yielding no hits with one strikeout and one walk. Jason Covaney pitched a scoreless inning, allowing one hit with three strikeouts and two walks. Davis Ferguson also tossed a scoreless inning, yielding no hits with one strikeout and no walks.

H-SC has now completed the regular season and will play again next weekend, May 8-9, in the ODAC tournament quarterfinals in a best-of-three series. The opponent, location and game details to be announced by the ODAC Office late Sunday or Monday.