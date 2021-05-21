Seven-run third paces Eagles

A seven-run third inning propelled Prince Edward High School to a 9-5 win over previously unbeaten Buckingham High School Thursday.

The game played at Prince Edward avenged an earlier 9-4 loss to the Knights by the Eagles.

The seven-run outburst came as seven of Prince Edward’s nine batters got a hit in the inning that saw the Eagles send 11 batters to the plate. The only extra base hit in the inning came from Matt Kinne who doubled to score two of the seven runs.

Buckingham responded with four runs of their own in the top of the fourth as they put together four consecutive singles but the Eagles hung tough adding a run in the fifth and another in the sixth each without the benefit of a hit.

Jake Simon led the Eagles with three hits, a run a and two RBI. Rocco Raynor was the only Knight to have more than one hit going two for four with a run scored.

Buckingham falls to 7-1 on the season. The Knights will play Nottoway Tuesday, May 25 at 5 p.m. Prince Edward is scheduled to travel to Cumberland High School for 5 p.m. game Tuesday May 25.