Ruby Dean Sprouse, 72 of Dillwyn, passed peacefully on May 11. She was born June 20, 1948, a daughter of the late George William and Margaret Catlett Dean. She was a retired assistant store manager of Keefe Commissary located in Buckingham Correctional Center.

Ruby, along with her husband, Bobbie, operated Sprouses Ambulance Service for many years. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Dillwyn, and served on the Kitchen Committee and actively participated in Helping Hands ministry.

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Samuel “Bobbie” Sprouse Sr. and sister, Dora Amos.

She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Farrar Tolbert and husband, Robert; granddaughter, Kristen T. Wiecking and husband, Addison; grandson, Daniel Tolbert; brother, James A. “Jimmy” Dean and wife, Sallie; nephew, Donnie Amos; two nieces, Janet A. Fisher and Sarah D. Litten and many other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 15, at noon at First Baptist Church, Dillwyn with interment in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church – Helping Hands or Hospice of the Piedmont.