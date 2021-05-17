Ressie Adcock Davis, 82, died Thursday, May 13, in Farmville, surrounded by her family. Ressie was born to William W. and Eva L. Adcock on Oct. 19, 1938, in Buckingham County. She grew up at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Glenmore.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde J. Davis; sister, Maude A. Shepard; grandson, Brandon Davis and nephew, F.J. Ragland.

Ressie was a beloved sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family occupied her heart and mind, and she considered her large family a life blessing. Her sisters: Marie A. Humphreys, Mary A. Brown (Hugh), Anne A. Timberlake (Tim) and Dorothy A. Ragland (Jack) were a constant source of love and support. She cherished her time with them. Ressie was a devoted mother to Jack Davis (Kim), Jill Fees (John), Wayne Davis (Teresa) and Charlotte Cyrus (GR), who were blessed to call her Mom.

Ressie found great joy in her grandchildren. Grandchildren included: Trey Davis (Brandy), Stephanie Fees (Stelios Tzoutzis), Tatum Davis, Davis Cyrus, Lindsey Davis, Kari Davis, Anna Cyrus and Tanner Cyrus; great-grandchildren, Rush Davis and Sutton Davis. Her unconditional love and encouragement to these children was endless.

Together, Clyde and Ressie founded Davis Pontiac GMC in 1959. They worked tirelessly to build and sustain a thriving business that has served the Farmville community for over 60 years. The business relationships were considered an extension of the family. Ressie loved being behind the desk at the dealership, managing the office and greeting customers.

The family would like to thank the earthly angels that encouraged and cared for Ressie throughout her illness: Melissa and the Centra ICU staff; caregivers, Carolyn Haskins, Dorareen Thompson and Cindy VanDyke and her home church of Calvary Chapel of Farmville.

A graveside service was held Sunday, May 16, at 3 p.m. at West View Cemetery in Farmville. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Prince Edward County Rescue Squad.