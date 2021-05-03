Margie S. Bryant, 78, passed peacefully on May 2, at Heritage Hall Nursing Home. She was born Aug. 21, 1942 in Buckingham County.

Margie was an Avon Representative for many years. Then she opened her home to babysitting, which was her passion, and loved each one as her own grandchild.

She was a faithful member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, R.E. and Minnie Newton and brother, Charles Newton.

Margie is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Clifford L. “Red” Bryant; her children, Terry D. Sprouse (Bernice), Michelle Waddill (Randy) and Crystal L. Bryant; grandchildren, April Long (James), Tara Martin (Peter), Rebecca Sprouse, Jonathan Waddill, Daniel Sprouse (Brittany) and Hannah Sprouse; great-grandchildren, Madelyn Long, Nathan Cottrell, Tyler Parker, Ellie Long, Aiden Martin, Ashlyn, Peyton and Taylor Stout, Brucie Grazier, Alyssa Madden, Bryleigh Baird and Daliyah Sprouse, special to Margie’s Heart were Jarrett, Jason and Sarah Bryant, Alexis Bryant, Lincoln Bryant, Heather and Victoria Cottrell; brother Ben Lang (Jo) and many nieces, nephews and friends that she loved dearly.

The family wishes to express sincere appreciation and love to the staff of Heritage Hall Nursing Home.

Graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 6, at 2 p.m. in the Bethlehem Baptist church cemetery. Viewing will be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, Buckingham County Rescue Squad or Dillwyn Fire Dept.