LETTER — VEC’s incompetence is astonishing

To the Editor:

The Richmond media has at least one story each day about some unlucky soul who lost their job and counted on the VEC to provide some income until another job was available. Sadly, many of these folks are waiting two, three, four or even six months for that promised emergency income.

The incompetence of the VEC is astonishing, but they’re not the only state agency that seems to be run by some relatives of Sleepy Joe Biden.

In Prince Edward County the Virginia Department of Transportation, or VDOT, is engaged in installing a turn lane at the intersection of Route 15 and Worsham Road. They “milled,” or more accurately tore up about a quarter-mile of Route 15 in mid-April as part of the project, which is slated to be completed in mid-September.

This action leaves motorists the experience of driving over the tire-popping, spring-breaking broken road for more than five months.

Are there more Biden relatives running VDOT?

John Jamieson

Farmville