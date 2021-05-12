May 13, 2021

‘I did it’

New Hampden-Sydney College graduate Christopher Derby celebrates immediately after receiving his diploma Saturday morning in front of Venable Hall. The school conferred bachelor degrees to 195 students in its 246th year. More photos from the graduation festivities will appear in the Friday, May 14, edition of The Farmville Herald.

