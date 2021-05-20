Community Pride Award given

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce’s May Community Pride Award recipient is Crystal Cathedral in Dillwyn. “The Chamber is proud of what Crystal Cathedral offers in services and community outreach to Buckingham,” Community Pride Award Chairman and Chamber Vice President Jordan Miles said. “We applaud them for their beautiful flower garden and keeping their church looking professional.” From left are Dr. Maurice Carter, pastor of Crystal Cathedral along with chamber members Miles, Sandra Moss, Barbara Wheeler and Ruth Lyle. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)