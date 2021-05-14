The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce recently presented the Business of the Month Award to Dillwyn Pharmacy. “The community is very, very thankful for what Pharmacist Terry Towler and his team do to keep us healthy,” Thomas Jordan Miles III, award committee chairman and chamber vice president, said. “They’ve been with us through the years and through this pandemic and we’re so thankful for them.” From left are pharmacy employees Cassidy Tyson, Towler, Zelda Opie, Roger Spivey, and chamber members Miles, Ruth Lyle, Sandra Moss and Barbara Wheeler.