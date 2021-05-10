Betty Mae Flippin Terrell, 78 of Hanover County, formerly of Farmville, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 30.

Betty was born Dec. 5, 1942 in Farmville, daughter of the late Albert Vest and Annie Mae Flippin Sr. She was a graduate of Prince Edward Academy, Class of 1961, where she was a Majorette. After graduation, Betty moved to Richmond and was a medical transcriptionist for 40 years at various facilities including McGuire Veterans Hospital, Medical Transcription Specialists, Children’s Hospital and CyMed.

She married Wilton Stuart Terrell on Nov. 6, 1965. Once her children were born, she devoted herself to raising her family and returned to her career when they were older. She was a doting mother to her children and GaGa to her granddaughters. A caretaker her whole life, Betty even helped raise several children within her extended family. She loved animals and enjoyed the company of many pets over the years. Betty was an excellent cook, and for her, food and family went hand in hand. Her selfless spirit and loving heart will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents and the father of her children, Ms. Terrell was preceded in death by her brother, Albert Vest Flippin Jr.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Terrell Kinsey and her husband, Jack; her son, Stephen Terrell and his wife, Kate; 2 granddaughters, Alison and Emily Kinsey, all of Richmond; a sister, Patricia Whitmore, formerly of South Hill, and other extended family and friends.

The family received friends Monday, May 10, from 12-1:30 p.m., at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy. Mechanicsville, VA 23111, with a reception to follow in the funeral home lounge. A graveside service was held at 5 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Rice, VA.

Memorial contributions in her honor can be made to the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Rd. Richmond, VA 23220.