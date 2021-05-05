Arvonia man who killed himself identified

The identity of an Arvonia man who took his own life last week during a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) search warrant service has been released by the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Bill Kidd, the individual, resident Dean Morris, 30, was subject to a search warrant for a computer containing child pornography.

The sheriff’s office was assisting the FBI with the warrant at approximately 8:03 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Morris’ residence on Rock Road. After officers made contact with Morris, the subject retreated into the home and a single gunshot was heard.

Tactical teams were summoned to the scene. After gaining entry into the residents, Morris was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.