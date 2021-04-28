Tiger lacrosse team overwhelms Quakers

The nationally-ranked Hampden-Sydney College lacrosse team scored the first 11 goals of the contest en route to a 20-12 win over Guilford College Tuesday. in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Tigers did not concede a goal until 8:42 left in the second quarter in the victory. H-SC improves to 10-1 overall and 7-0 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). The Quakers fall to 2-3 overall and 2-3 in the ODAC.

Senior Jared Medwar of Apex, North Carolina was hot early, scoring three of the first five goals for H-SC. He put the Tigers on the board first at 13:14, unassisted and followed that up with a goal at 11:05, also unassisted. Junior Presley Miller of Annapolis, Maryland sandwiched a goal in between Medwar’s two with an unassisted goal at 11:53. Senior Jake O’Brien of Scituate, Massachusetts scored his first of the game off a pass from Medwar at 10:15 in the first. Medwar went on to score his third of the quarter at 5:18.

H-SC scored back to back goals in just 11 seconds to push the lead to 7-0. Junior Sean Duffyof Ambler, Pennsylvania took a pass from classmate Bobby Clagett of Brandywine, Maryland at 3:36 before sophomore Jack Limon of Newberry, Florida found the back of the cage at 3:25.

Freshman Patrick Saunders of Alexandria was the next Tiger to score at 2:16 when he caught a pass from classmate Ray O’Brien. Ray O’Brien closed out the first quarter with a goal with just eight seconds on the clock off a pass from senior Jack Hayden of Apex, North Carolina.

Senior Reilly French of Frederick, Maryland started off the second quarter with an unassisted goal at 12:55 with Hayden following up at 10:33 off a pass from senior Charlie Doetzer of Holly Springs, North Carolina. The Quakers scored the next two goals to pull within nine at 11-2, but sophomore Nick Thompson of Midlothian took the next faceoff and scored unassisted to put the lead back to 10 at 7:05 in the second period.

Guilford scored three goals before the Tigers scored their own trio. Duffy, Hayden, and Ray O’Brien scored one goal each to close out the first half. Duffy took a pass from Medwar at 3:11 while Hayden scored unassisted at 1:20. With just 23 seconds left Ray O’Brien scored unassisted, giving the Tigers the 15-5 lead at intermission.

Only three goals were scored in the third quarter with sophomore Kevin Marshall of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina scoring the lone Tiger goal with 57 seconds left off a pass from junior Logan Mitchell also of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. In the fourth, H-SC scored the first four goals to pull ahead 20-7. Junior Marshall Flagg of Williamsburg scored unassisted just 39 seconds into the period with junior Andrew Shanley of Leesburg taking a pass from Mitchell at 13:27. It was Mitchell’s turn at 10:39 firing a goal past the goalie, unassisted. Thompson would then take the next face off and score the Tigers’ final goal at 10:26. The Quakers went on to score the final five goals of the game for the final score of 20-12 in favor of H-SC.

Fourteen different Tigers scored against Guilford with Medwar’s three goals leading the way. Mitchell and Medwar each had two assists with six different assist givers total for the visitors. Both junior Will Perry of Roanoke and senior Jake Brummett of Glen Rock, Pennsylvania each scooped up six ground balls with senior Canevin Wallace of Annapolis, Maryland and Thompson with four. H-SC finished with 47 ground balls by 22 different players.

Between Perry, senior William Schlager of Washington, D.C., freshman Peter Smith of Warrenton, and freshman Holt Blythe of Virginia Beach, the Tigers made 15 saves.

H-SC plays again on Wednesday, April 28 when they travel to Virginia Wesleyan for a night ODAC contest. The game with the Marlins gets underway at 7 p.m. in Virginia Beach.