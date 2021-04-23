Tax rate goes unchanged
The Buckingham County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to keep the county’s 2021 real estate tax rate the same as the previous year.
At the Monday, April 19, board meeting, supervisors agreed to keep the real estate tax rate at 52 cents per $100 of real assessed value.
During the board meeting, supervisors also voted 6-1 to approve the county’s FY 21-22 budget. The only dissenting vote came from Board Chairman and District 3 Supervisor Don Matthews.
