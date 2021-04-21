April 21, 2021

Tax decrease approved

By Alexa Massey

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, April 21, 2021

The Cumberland County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a two-cent tax decrease for county citizens Tuesday, April 13.

During the regular monthly board meeting, supervisors approved to set the 2021 real estate tax rate at 75 cents per $100 of real assessed value. The previous year’s rate was 77 cents.

The board also unanimously approved the county’s FY 21-22 budget.

