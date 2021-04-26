Streaking Tigers take two from Eagles

Senior captain Ryan Clawson of Moseley had five hits and four RBIs in game one, and sophomore Justin Woodall of Mechanicsville pitched a complete game, five-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in game two, to lead Hampden-Sydney College to an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball doubleheader sweep Sunday at Bridgewater College.

Sophomore Owen Tappy of Charlotte, North Carolina gained the pitching win in the 12-5 opener against the host Eagles (10-11, 9-10 ODAC), while Woodall enjoyed his first collegiate complete game and tied his career-high in strikeouts to earn the mound win in the 4-0 nightcap for the visiting Tigers (16-10, 11-9), who have won 10 of their last 12 games overall.

In game one, H-SC scored 12 runs on 16 hits with three errors. The Tigers scored one run in the first inning, two runs in the third, two runs in the fifth, one run in the sixth and six runs in the seventh. BC scored five runs on seven hits with six errors. The Eagles scored one run in the second inning, one run in the third and three runs in the fourth.

In the first, freshman Lucas Burnette doubled to right field with one out and scored when Clawson ollowed with an RBI double to left center field. In the third, Burnette and Clawson each reached base via singles-Clawson while bunting-and both crossed the plate on a two-run single by sophomore captain Ryan Boyce of Suffolk. In the fifth, junior Max Lipscomb of Virginia Beach doubled to left field and scored with one out on a run-scoring single by Boyce. Burnette singled and scored on an RBI ground ball by senior captain Nick Grohowski of Chesterfield. In the sixth, freshman Trent Jones of Virginia Beach reached on an error and scored with two outs on an RBI single by Clawson.

In the seventh, sophomore Jay Beavers of Alexandria singled with one out and scored on an RBI single by freshman Cameron Shields of Scottsville. Lipscomb followed with a two-run single that plated Tappy (1-4) and Jones, who had each drawn walks. Both Shields and Lipscomb crossed the plate on a two-run single by Clawson. Clawson would later score on an RBI single by Grohowski.

Tappy (5-1) pitched seven innings in relief for the win, scattering five hits and four runs, one earned, with seven strikeouts and one walk. Junior Trenton Tiller of Powhatan had started and pitched the first inning, allowing one hit and one run, earned, with one strikeout and one walk. Freshman Bryce Hartman of Herndon tossed the final scoreless inning, yielding one hit with no strikeout and no walks.

In game two, H-SC scored four runs on nine hits with no errors scoring one run in the first inning, one run in the second and two runs in the sixth. BC had five hits with one error.

In the first, Lipscomb singled to open the contest and later scored on a sacrifice fly RBI to center field by Boyce. In the second, Tappy hit his first collegiate home run, a solo shot with one out. In the sixth, Grohowski singled to open the at-bat and scored on an RBI double by Beavers, and Beavers crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly RBI by Shields. Clawson collected two hits in the nightcap, as well.

Woodall (4-0) started and went the distance with his nine innings, scattering the five hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.

H-SC is scheduled to play its final home game of the regular season against the University of Lynchburg on Tuesday, April 27 at 4 p.m. at Wurdeman Stadium.