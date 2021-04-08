Seniors exhibit to open April 17

Each year, all senior Longwood University visual arts majors create a capstone professional project that often forms the core of what will become their professional portfolio.

Longwood Center for the Visual Arts has the privilege of presenting these culminating works. Point of Departure: Longwood University Department of Theatre, Art, and Graphic & Animation Design 2021 Senior Exhibition celebrates the beginning of the next stage of their life journey, the time they have spent at Longwood and their growth as individuals, artists and citizen leaders.

This year’s participating artists include: Paige Blaha, Darby Rachelle Bouweiri, Tabitha Buchanon, Michelle Cabellos, Mitzi Cater, Victoria Coleman, Allison Connolly, Sydney Crist, Emily Cutcliff, Carolyn Durloo, Cierra England, Erin Fogg, Miranda Gomez, Nathan Gowdy, Dave Haig, Chablise Hammie, Andrew Harnois, M Heimburg, Arwyn Heppard, Caitlin Hintze, Andrew Jones, Angeli Leong, Mary Maglieri, Sha’Rena Miller, Lauren Quezada, Lauren Ratanataya, Thomas Riordan, Micaela Shrauder, Taylor Sizemore, Katie Smith, Matthew Spahr, Sophia Tamilio, Rachel Tucker, Mason Vest, Rebekah Webber and Riley Winkles.

The 2021 Working Artist Exhibition, which highlights work created by Alejandra Gonzalez, Rachel Pearlman and Jennifer Raven, complements the Point of Departure exhibition. The Department of Theatre, Art, and Graphic and Animation Design post baccalaureate program (the “Working Artist Program”) is designed to provide studio artists a facility, mentoring and additional support as they develop a new body of work at Longwood University, while also increasing Longwood University students’ access and exposure to working artists.

Point of Departure and the 2021 Working Artist Exhibition are on view April 17 through May 12. These exhibitions are made possible in part by Longwood University’s Cook-Cole College of Arts and Sciences.