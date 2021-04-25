Lancers blank Mountaineers again

Longwood field hockey shut out Appalachian State for the second-consecutive day, winning 1-0 to close out their 2021 spring season Saturday.

Karly Harwood scored her sixth goal in her last four games, her second-straight game-winning goal and her fourth of the season. The senior redirected a feed from Rio Weber after Jamie Wright inserted a penalty corner, tallying her team-high eighth goal and 17th point.

Harwood’s third quarter goal was all the offense the Longwood defense would need, as they allowed just three shots, with none reaching the goal. In their two game series against the Mountaineers, the Lancer defense allowed just four shots on target while not conceding a goal.

Saturday’s win extended the Lancer win streak to four games, their most since ripping off four straight wins Sept. 6-15, 2018. Longwood (8-5, 6-5 MAC) also matched their best-finish in the MAC by clinching third place with the victory.

“Today’s win was a great way to see out our seniors after four years of tremendous commitment,” Longwood head coach Iain Byers said. “It was nice to end the season on a winning note and on a little bit of a run. To secure a third-place finish in conference is solid and shows good growth.”

The Lancers’ four seniors, Harwood, Charlotte Wilm, Abigail Goldberg, and Cammy Toddy, will depart Longwood winners of their final four games. Over the last four seasons, this group has combined for an overall record of 37-28 and a 17-12 mark in Mid-American Conference play while winning the team’s first MAC Tournament Game in 2019.

Saturday’s series sweep was the punctuation mark for the group, as Longwood’s senior class ended with a perfect 5-0 record against the Mountaineers since arriving on campus in 2017.

Their latest win featured advantages in shots (8-3), shots on goal (6-0), and penalty corners (6-2). Kolbey Donahue led the team with four shots, while Harwood, Wilm, Caroline Verhappen, and Isis Vrolijks all tallied one.

Madison Nuckols picked up her sixth win of the season playing in front of the stout Lancer backline of Ana Paula Lazaro, Donahue, and Weber. Wilm, Toddy, and Sophia Loscher all logged at least 49 minutes in the midfield, while 16 different Lancers saw action. In goal for the Mountaineers, Addie Clark made four saves while Friederike Stegen picked up a defensive save.

With their spring 2021 slate wrapped up, the Lancers will have a shorter than usual turnaround for their next season, as they will return to play in the fall of 2021. While losing four seniors and three starters, Longwood will return eight members of their starting lineup in their next campaign.