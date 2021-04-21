Kinne chosen to attend Boys State

Mason Kinne, an 11th grader at Prince Edward High School, has been selected to attend this year’s American Legion Boys State Program.

The program will be held at Radford University June 20-26. To be eligible for Boys State, a student must be a member of the junior class “who possesses and demonstrates leadership, character, and honesty.” Young men from around the state attend the week-long session, participating in the study of government at the state and local level.