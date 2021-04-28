John Lewis Leonard, 64 of Buckingham, surrounded by his loving family, passed peacefully at home on April 26. He was born Jan. 5, 1957, in Buckingham County, a son of the late Bernard and Virginia Leonard. He was a retired employee of the Virginia Department of Transportation.

John is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Debra Whorley Leonard; daughter, Virginia “Jenny” Mae Terry and her husband, Roy Jr.; son, John Lewis Leonard II and wife, Christina; grandchildren, Jamie Mae Terry, Roy Terry III, John Leonard III, Madysen Leonard, Tyler Moore and Samantha Moore; sisters, Mary Kelly, Laura Sargeant and Suziann Blankenship; brother, Harry Leonard and many other family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, J. B. Leonard.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.