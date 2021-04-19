James Roger “Jimmy” Wood, 63 of Dillwyn, passed away on Friday, April 16. He was born on April 17, 1957, in Farmville and was the son of the late John Daniel Wood Jr. and Cecilia Newton Wood Branch.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Roger Wood Jr. and brother, Kenneth Wayne Wood Sr.

He is survived by sisters, Gloria Wood Waycaster and husband, Michael, of Dillwyn and Susan Wood Taylor and husband, Steve, of Dillwyn and brother, John Daniel “Danny” Wood III and wife, Barbara, of Cartersville.

Graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 24, at 11 a.m. in the Bethlehem Baptist Church cemetery. All are welcome to attend.