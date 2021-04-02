It’s time we got to know our neighbors again

Do you have more “strangers” in your neighborhood? Are you a stranger to more people around you than a year ago?

For most of us here in Farmville, the answer to both of these questions is “yes.”

I firmly believe it is in our best interest to reverse this trend and move towards strengthening the right hand of fellowship one with another. The “safety” and comforts of seclusion have pushed us to the brink of loneliness, and we are now vulnerable for unnatural, unhealthy relationships.

Many people are now closer to their dog than to their child. The Bible is the voice of truth to each of us seeking true reconciliation and love.

Today is Good Friday. It is good because of what it has accomplished for so many of us, forgiveness of sin. The penalty of our sin has been taken by God Himself. It is applied to all who receive by faith the free gift of salvation from our deserved punishment, hell itself.

The cross was a bloody, brutal death, but sin is a bloody, brutal mess — our mess.

But according to the Bible, in Ephesians 2:11-22, Jesus’ death on the cross not only provides access to eternal life in heaven but brings hope in this life as well. In verse 14 it says, “But Christ Himself is our peace, who made both groups into one, and broke down the barrier of the dividing wall.” This miracle is accomplished through the cross of Jesus Christ. It becomes real to us when we meet at the cross of Jesus Christ and are both reconciled to God, who then gives us the grace to be reconciled to one another.

The world has been trying to reconcile culture and color for generations. Many times, the church has also struggled in the area of reconciliation. Enmity sneaks in between so many beautiful relationships, and the result is great destruction.

May this Good Friday truly be good. May you pray to God for forgiveness and ask Him to change your heart, replacing hate with love, fear with peace and bitterness with gentleness. May the miracle of the resurrection become the reality of a new life in Christ Jesus.

Only God can provide the true reconciliation we so desperately need.

I would highly recommend that you gather at one of our churches in town this Easter Sunday. May we not only express gratitude for the substitutionary death of Jesus Christ but Sunday’s celebration of His resurrection is the greatest celebration in the history of mankind.

If you are not attending church, start this weekend. Calvary Chapel Farmville will be providing services at 8 and 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday.

May we seek God with all of our heart, and may our eternal perspective be changed forever.

MARV FISHER is the pastor at Calvary Chapel Farmville and can be heard weekdays at 1:30 PM on 105.3 Equip FM radio. He can be reached at pastor@ccfarmville.org.