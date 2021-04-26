Hampden-Sydney is second in ODAC tourney

The nationally-ranked Hampden-Sydney College golf team posted day one, 27-hole scores of 298-146–444 on Sunday to stand in second place among 11 teams at 2021 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Men’s Golf Championship being played at the Bryan Park Champions Course in Browns Summit, North Carolina. Junior Hunter Martin of Gloucester Point is leading the Tigers with his 73-36–109 that stands second individually among the 57 conference golfers on the par 72, 6,895-yard layout.

Guilford College is leading the event by just two shots with its 299-143–442 after 27 holes, while GC’s James Mishoe is the individual leader by only one shot with his 73-35–108.

Martin posted five birdies and 16 pars during his opening 27 holes, and is being followed by junior John Hatcher Ferguson of Rocky Mount (71-39–110, T-third), freshman Meade Slonaker of Penn Laird (76-36–112, T-sixth), sophomore Alex Rubino of Charlotte, North Carolina (79-35–114, T-11th) and senior Allen Smith of Durham, North Carolina (78-41–119, T-27th).

Ferguson had one eagle, four birdies and 14 pars while playing in just his second tournament of the season after a knee injury suffered last fall. Slonaker had four birdies and 15 pars. Rubino had three birdies and 16 pars, while Smith had three birdies and 13 pars.

Hampden-Sydney is ranked 20th nationally in the latest Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll, while the Tigers are ranked 24th in this week’s Golfstat Division III Top 25.

H-SC will continue and complete its competition in the conference championship tournament today in North Carolina.