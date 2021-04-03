Group 1c vaccinations to begin Monday

The Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) Piedmont Health District (PHD) announced Friday COVID-19 vaccinations will begin for those in the 1c category Monday, April 5.

PHD will continue to prioritize vaccination for anyone in Phase 1a and 1b who registers to receive it, a press release from the Piedmont Health District said. Overlap of vaccination of phases may occur to ensure people in each phase are vaccinated as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“While we will continue to give preference to 1a and 1b individuals, we are pleased to expand vaccination eligibility to other essential workers in our district,” Dr. Sulola Adekoya, acting director of the PHD, said.

While Phase 1b opened vaccination eligibility to frontline essential workers in prioritized industries, Phase 1c further expands vaccination to other essential workers. Phase 1c includes those from the following industries: energy; water, wastewater, and waste removal (includes recycling removal); housing and construction; food service; transportation and logistics; institutions of higher education (faculty and staff only); finance; information technology & communication; media; legal services; public safety (including engineers); other public health workers; and barbers, stylists, and hairdressers.

All phases are defined in detail at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.

Everyone interested in receiving a vaccination should pre-register, as completely as possible, to include appropriate essential worker category, at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).