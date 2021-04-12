Glenn H. Smith II softly and tenderly made his transition into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on the evening of April 7.

Glenn was born in Warwick County, the third of six children born to the late Glenn and Ola Smith. He had four brothers, Leroy (deceased), Parronneau (deceased), Russell and Gary and two sisters, Carnie and Deborah.

Glenn attended school in Prince Edward County. He graduated from Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts with a Bachelors Degree in English.

Upon graduation from Tufts University, Glenn remained in Massachusetts and gained employment at several different establishments, the last of which was at Pine Street Inn Inc. After many years of service, he retired; however, after a brief interval, he returned to the job on a part-time basis.

Glenn loved to write poetry. He also enjoyed playing golf and a good game of cards.

In addition to his surviving siblings, Glenn leaves to mourn his sisters-in-law, Gwendolyn, Catherine, Alberta (Lenny) and Geri; one goddaughter, Latoya; longtime college friends, Milton and Myrtle and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and special friends.

Graveside service will be held at Morning Star Baptist, Burkeville on Friday, April 16 at 11 a.m.

Services entrusted to Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home, Appomattox.