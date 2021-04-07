Dos Passos Prize event is Thursday

The English and Modern Languages Department of Longwood will host a virtual reading and interview with fiction and nonfiction writer Aleksandar Hemon, the 2020 John Dos Passos Prize winner, at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 8.

The Dos Passos Prize is a premier literary award given annually by Longwood University.

The event will take place via Zoom.

Hemon is known for his short stories and novels that explore issues of exile, identity and home through characters drawn from his own experience with displacement as a Bosnian political refugee in the United States. His best known novels are “Nowhere Man” (2002) and “The Lazarus Project” (2008). He also co-wrote the script, alongside David Mitchell and Lana Wachowski, for the upcoming “The Matrix 4” movie, which is slated to be released in late 2021.