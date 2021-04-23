Avoiding those darned mosquitoes

Two of my high school friends by the names of Jim Lewis and Garner Clark always humored me when waiting for a table in a restaurant. I always thought it was humorous to hear the host call, “table for Lewis and Clark.” That line didn’t impact most other listeners, but I always smiled at the historical irony.

I read about those two famous explorers, who in their journals made it to their destination considering what they encountered and had to endure during their journey. According to one journal beginning in May 1804, they left “civilization” for what would become a one-and-a-half-year journey to the Pacific Ocean. During their travels, they overcame such challenges that ranged from rattlesnakes to scorching heat, freezing temperatures and cunning and calculating traders looking to profit on their dire predicament.

They were able to conquer much on their journey. But one thing they were never able to conquer, “those darned mosquitoes.” Just about all the journal entries from June to September conclude with references to mosquitoes. They were everywhere, a constant nuisance night and day for these travelers. This miserable situation reminds me of Hebrews 12 verse 1 “…let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which so easily ensnares us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us.”

On reflection of this passage reminds me of “those darned mosquitoes” that are in my life. We are given the admonition to “stay on the straight and narrow path.” That may be easier said than done. The temptation is to take a shortcut filled with “rattlers” that would snag me and stop me in my tracks. Straying from the path seeking refuge from the hot sun in the beckoning shade just a little way off the path is also very inviting but potentially journey-ending to this traveler.

And those “darned mosquitoes!” Thoughts buzzing in my head, objects entering my vision and lustful bites of the world distracting me. These are the daily struggles attacking me from every angle. They are always present and impossible to ignore, but they also have a positive impact reminding me to “lay aside every weight, and the sin which so easily ensnares us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us.” The writer of Hebrews also gives us an admonition to “not forsake the assembly of believers” (Hebrews 10:25).

In our post and continuing COVID world, I believe we all need the encouragement of the Bible and the fellowship of believers.

For many, this fellowship has been severely impacted, leaving many without such a church fellowship. The complaint of “those darned mosquitoes” can help us by the grace of God to continue the journey surrendering one “pest” at a time, one day at a time.

May God help you be aware of and resistant to the “little bugs” that come at us from all directions.

REV. JOHN MOXLEY can be reached at Jmoxleydillwyn@ gmail.com.